Short Interest in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Rises By 27.2%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,070,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the May 15th total of 11,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

IVERIC bio Stock Up 0.7 %

IVERIC bio stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,602,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,700. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Activity at IVERIC bio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,708.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,708.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $54,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,271. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after buying an additional 1,180,342 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $897,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $17,950,000.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

