Short Interest in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Rises By 27.2%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,070,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the May 15th total of 11,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
ISEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.
IVERIC bio stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,602,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,700. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after buying an additional 1,180,342 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $897,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $17,950,000.
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
