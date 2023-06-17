Short Interest in Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Decreases By 11.9%

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,753,200 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the May 15th total of 4,261,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,251.1 days.
Iveco Group Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS IVCGF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238. Iveco Group has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38.
About Iveco Group
