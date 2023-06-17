Short Interest in Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Decreases By 11.9%

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,753,200 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the May 15th total of 4,261,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,251.1 days.

Iveco Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IVCGF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238. Iveco Group has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38.

About Iveco Group

Iveco Group N.V. engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, servicing, and financing of trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other applications in Italy and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

