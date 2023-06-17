Short Interest in Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Rises By 17.6%

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,031,700 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the May 15th total of 11,932,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 115.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IVPAF shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IVPAF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. 66,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,085. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include the Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakula Project, Western Foreland Exploration Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

