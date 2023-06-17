Short Interest in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Expands By 27.0%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the May 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 498,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 548,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,180. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ivanhoe Electric has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40.
Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 4,217.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IE. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 329,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.
