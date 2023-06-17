Short Interest in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Expands By 27.0%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the May 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 498,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 548,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,180. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ivanhoe Electric has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 4,217.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

In related news, VP Evan James Macmillan Young sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $33,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Taylor Melvin purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,547,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Evan James Macmillan Young sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $674,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,947. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IE. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 329,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

