Short Interest in Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Rises By 50.0%

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IDKOY remained flat at $10.12 during trading on Friday. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
