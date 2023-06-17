Short Interest in Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Rises By 50.0%

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IDKOY remained flat at $10.12 during trading on Friday. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Featured Stories

Idemitsu Kosan Co, Ltd. engages in oil, basic chemicals, and renewable energy businesses. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum Products, Petrochemical Products, Resources, and Others. The Petroleum Products segment covers the production and sale of fuel oil and lubricants. The Petrochemical Products segment provides basic chemicals as raw materials for various petrochemical products, as well as solvents and various functional materials.

