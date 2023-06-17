Short Interest in ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Increases By 27.8%

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the May 15th total of 73,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 204,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICZOOM Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICZOOM Group stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.23% of ICZOOM Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ICZOOM Group alerts:

ICZOOM Group Trading Up 24.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IZM traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 226,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,854. ICZOOM Group has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18.

About ICZOOM Group

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICZOOM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICZOOM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.