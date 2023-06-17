Short Interest in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAW) Increases By 48.1%

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare AI Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition by 32.1% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 224,997 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter worth $47,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,478,000.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAIAW remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,817. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.34.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

