Short Interest in Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Increases By 54.0%

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the May 15th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GWAV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. 12,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,434. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96.

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 102.40% and a negative return on equity of 374.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greenwave Technology Solutions by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Greenwave Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Greenwave Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Greenwave Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Greenwave Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,071,000. 22.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company, through its 11 metal recycling facilities, collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap ferrous and nonferrous metals for recycling iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, and zinc.

