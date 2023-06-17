Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Increases By 9.9%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,729,400 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the May 15th total of 1,574,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.2 days.

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLCNF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,344. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07.

Glencore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

