Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Increases By 9.9%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,729,400 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the May 15th total of 1,574,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.2 days.
Glencore Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLCNF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,344. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07.
Glencore Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glencore (GLCNF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.