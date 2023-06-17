Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Decreases By 42.0%

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the May 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

GAINZ traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.27. 2,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Get Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a $0.3047 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.