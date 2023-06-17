Short Interest in GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Drops By 10.5%

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.
GAIL (India) Price Performance
Shares of GAILF stock remained flat at $7.93 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. GAIL has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $7.93.
About GAIL (India)
