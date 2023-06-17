Short Interest in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Rises By 34.7%

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the May 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 329,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBRT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

FBRT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. 1,469,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,410. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 82.53, a quick ratio of 82.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 236.67%.

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBRT. Cliffwater LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $24,381,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 92.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,757,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,061 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $16,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $7,595,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Further Reading

