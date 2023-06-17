Short Interest in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Expands By 33.3%

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First US Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First US Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in First US Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in First US Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 289,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in First US Bancshares by 10.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 56,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded First US Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

First US Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FUSB traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. 23,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,067. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First US Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 16.04%.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. First US Bancshares’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

See Also

