Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Rises By 20.3%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Pacific Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of First Pacific stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. 8,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,031. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. First Pacific has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

First Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0594 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 6.21%.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

