Short Interest in Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Rises By 26.3%

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the May 15th total of 169,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 533.5 days.

Faurecia S.E. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FURCF remained flat at $24.37 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814. Faurecia S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Faurecia S.E. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Faurecia S.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Faurecia S.E. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

About Faurecia S.E.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following segments: Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility and Clarion Electronics. The Seating segment designs and manufactures complete vehicle seats, seating frames and adjustment mechanisms.

