Short Interest in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Rises By 28.7%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,820,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the May 15th total of 26,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Farfetch Stock Down 1.2 %

FTCH traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,246,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,184,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 66.50% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Farfetch by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTCH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.49.

About Farfetch

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.