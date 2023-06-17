Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Drops By 18.3%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 677,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the May 15th total of 829,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,256.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut Evolution AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance

Evolution AB (publ) stock remained flat at $133.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. Evolution AB has a 12-month low of $68.14 and a 12-month high of $137.15.

