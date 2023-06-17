Short Interest in EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW) Decreases By 28.6%

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EUDA Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EUDAW opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10. EUDA Health has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $3.82.

EUDA Health Company Profile

EUDA Health Limited develops digital health platform that offers virtual consults for non-emergency medical issues. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore. EUDA Health Limited company operates as a subsidiary of Watermark Developments Limited.

