Short Interest in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Expands By 55.3%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,310,000 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the May 15th total of 13,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,930,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,178. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $386.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.39. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.47.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,665.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 608,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,981 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.