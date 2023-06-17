Short Interest in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Rises By 32.2%

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the May 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton Trading Down 2.9 %

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.86.

ETN stock traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.26. 6,249,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.36. Eaton has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $197.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

