Short Interest in Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Drops By 41.7%

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised Dino Polska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Dino Polska Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS DNOPY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.91. The company had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 469. Dino Polska has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05.

About Dino Polska

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

See Also

