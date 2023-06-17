Short Interest in Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Grows By 22.5%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance

OTCMKTS DLTNF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 10,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,314. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

Get Delta 9 Cannabis alerts:

About Delta 9 Cannabis

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include Kali Mist, Brooklyn Sunrise, Sensi Star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded on May 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.