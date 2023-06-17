Short Interest in Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Grows By 22.5%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance
OTCMKTS DLTNF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 10,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,314. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.
About Delta 9 Cannabis
