Short Interest in DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Expands By 41.4%

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the May 15th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,022.0 days.

DCCPF stock remained flat at $58.18 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.88. DCC has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $66.86.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

