Short Interest in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Increases By 66.6%

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the May 15th total of 148,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at about $437,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 234.5% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 458,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 321,586 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REFI shares. Compass Point raised their price target on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Up 2.9 %

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Shares of REFI traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. 595,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,966. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $287.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

