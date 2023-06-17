Short Interest in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Drops By 23.5%

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,100 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 538,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Broadwind during the first quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWEN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadwind will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

