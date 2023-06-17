Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Increases By 23.5%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BHFAO traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $23.79. 10,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,053. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.96.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 10th will be issued a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

