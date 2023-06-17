Short Interest in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Rises By 30.2%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,820,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 22,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.91.
Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy
In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $173,311.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 469,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,958.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $173,311.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 469,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,958.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $37,336.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,475 shares of company stock worth $1,102,176 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:BE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,691,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,195. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $31.47.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
See Also
