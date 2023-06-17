Short Interest in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Rises By 30.2%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,820,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 22,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.91.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $173,311.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 469,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,958.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $173,311.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 469,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,958.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $37,336.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,475 shares of company stock worth $1,102,176 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 64,919 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Bloom Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,016,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,691,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,195. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

