Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Declines By 22.2%

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. 72,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,017. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 503,412 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $4,695,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 207.8% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 491,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 331,722 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 212,458 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 400.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 100,602 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

