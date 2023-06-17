Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Declines By 22.2%

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MYD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. 72,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,017. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $12.01.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
