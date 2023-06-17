Short Interest in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Drops By 12.4%

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the May 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Barfresh Food Group Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:BRFH traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,954. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. Barfresh Food Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 143.19% and a negative net margin of 71.44%. Analysts expect that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Greenridge Global reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

