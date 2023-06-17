Short Interest in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Increases By 18.1%

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $376,289.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 489,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 24.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,466,000 after purchasing an additional 697,148 shares during the period. Long Path Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 9.5% during the first quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 2,614,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 227,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 473,926 shares during the period. Long Path Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth $25,297,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Alkami Technology by 34.2% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,329,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 338,968 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ALKT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 573,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,283. Alkami Technology has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.70 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

