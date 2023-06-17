Short Interest in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Drops By 29.5%

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the May 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Accretion Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 51.8% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,021,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,865,000 after buying an additional 689,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,174,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accretion Acquisition by 246.5% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 762,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 542,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 1,026.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 557,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 507,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 410,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Accretion Acquisition alerts:

Accretion Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ENER opened at $10.36 on Friday. Accretion Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23.

Accretion Acquisition Company Profile

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accretion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accretion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.