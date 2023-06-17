Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Marks Electrical Group from GBX 117 ($1.46) to GBX 123 ($1.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Marks Electrical Group alerts:

Marks Electrical Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:MRK opened at GBX 94.50 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 87.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 86.16. Marks Electrical Group has a one year low of GBX 55 ($0.69) and a one year high of GBX 100 ($1.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,150.00.

Marks Electrical Group Increases Dividend

Marks Electrical Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Marks Electrical Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Marks Electrical Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

(Get Rating)

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks Electrical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks Electrical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.