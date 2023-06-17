Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Lifted to Outperform at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FOUR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Shift4 Payments from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,074,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,936,000 after acquiring an additional 301,452 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,406,000 after acquiring an additional 179,965 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,262,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,518,000 after acquiring an additional 314,734 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,635,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,951,000 after acquiring an additional 39,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,421,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,426,000 after acquiring an additional 263,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

