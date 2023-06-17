Shiba Inu 24-Hour Volume Tops $67.03 Million (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Shiba Inu has a market cap of $4.07 billion and $67.03 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shiba Inu token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001260 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.
Shiba Inu Token Profile
Shiba Inu was first traded on August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,590,887,872,248 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,349,049,135,301 tokens. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Shiba Inu’s official website is shibatoken.com. Shiba Inu’s official message board is medium.com/@allhailtheshiba/all-hail-the-shiba-an-experiment-in-decentralization-87e3792e92f2.
Buying and Selling Shiba Inu
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Shiba Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shiba Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.