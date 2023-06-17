Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.36.

SHAK stock opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.51. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

