ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $1,627,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 54.2% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.94.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $565.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a PE ratio of 288.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $494.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $576.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,569 shares of company stock worth $16,256,660 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.