SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $638,400.00 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 890,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,217,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 21,697 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $274,250.08.

On Friday, May 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $714,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,061 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $180,494.34.

On Monday, May 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $171,534.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $702,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $223,052.52.

Shares of NYSE:S traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 16,461,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,220,949. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on S. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SentinelOne by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,480,000 after purchasing an additional 794,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,783,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,422,000 after purchasing an additional 835,305 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,765,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,826,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,452,000 after buying an additional 561,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

