Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Senstar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNT opened at $1.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. Senstar Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $2.38.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 8.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Senstar Technologies

Separately, TheStreet raised Senstar Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNT. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Senstar Technologies by 139.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 106,445 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Senstar Technologies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,032,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 151,095 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Senstar Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Senstar Technologies by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 55,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Senstar Technologies by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Senstar Technologies Company Profile

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It offers perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts, installs comprehensive turnkey solutions for which revenues are generated from long term fixed price contracts and integrated intelligent video management solutions for security surveillance, and provides business intelligence applications complemented by cyber-security products for monitoring, securing, and the active management of wired, wireless, and fiber optic communication networks.

