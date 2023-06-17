Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Purchased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Seneca Foods worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 57.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Seneca Foods Price Performance

Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seneca Foods Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SENEA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.