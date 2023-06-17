Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives $194.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.47.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective (up from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 20,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $4,087,642.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,479.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 20,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $4,087,642.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,479.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,802 shares of company stock worth $24,061,239 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Seagen Stock Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $198.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.56 and its 200 day moving average is $169.09. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 0.53. Seagen has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seagen

(Get Rating

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.