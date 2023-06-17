Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW) Short Interest Update

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCRMW. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 976.3% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 543,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 493,415 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 397,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 128,994 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 370.6% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCRMW opened at $0.12 on Friday. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

