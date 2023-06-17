Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Decreased by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 454,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,000 after acquiring an additional 125,349 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.33. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

