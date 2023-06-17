Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,466. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

