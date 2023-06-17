Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Holdings Raised by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,222 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 2.3% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $32.97 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.