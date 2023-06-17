Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Increased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,138 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up 0.9% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $15,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $862,688. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,740,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,085,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

