Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases New Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,188,000 after purchasing an additional 685,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 345,756 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $93.94. 488,873 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.26. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

