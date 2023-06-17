Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases 3,118 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,129,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.87. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

