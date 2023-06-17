Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases 1,868 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Saxon Interests Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.35. 149,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,341. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

