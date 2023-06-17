Saxon Interests Inc. Has $944,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 32.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 81.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 52.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 54.9% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 23,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.86.

Eaton Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $5.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.26. 6,249,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $197.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.