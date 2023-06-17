Saxon Interests Inc. Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Saxon Interests Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $47.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

